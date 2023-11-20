Chief Dakamela honoured

Mr Thembani Mpofu ,on behalf of MCA hands over to Chief Dakamela the certificate of recognition

Blessing Karubwa, [email protected]

MATABELELAND Cultural Awards (MCA) recently honoured Chief Dakamela for being the outstanding traditional leader in the country.

The award-winning ceremony was held earlier this month at the Bulawayo Youth Centre. The awards which were introduced in 2019 aim to promote culture in the southern part of Zimbabwe.

This year’s ceremony also honoured chiefs and Chief Dakamela was the first. Since his installation in 2019 at the age of 24, Chief Dakamela has managed to come up with numerous initiatives that seek to promote and maintain culture in his jurisdiction.

He has rejuvenated Isiphala Senkosi, Isibaya Senkosi, and the annually held cultural gatherings, developments which have been forgotten for quite some time.

MCA chief executive officer (CEO) Philani Ncube hailed Chief Dakamela’s initiatives adding that he deserved the award. He also underscored the importance of recognising all tribes citing that it is a way to revive and sustain cultures.

“Chief Dakamela, according to our adjudicators, was a chief who promoted culture in the year 2023 and we encourage him to continue doing that,” said Mr Ncube.

In a separate interview, chief Dakamela said although he does not work for recognition, he was thrilled and exhilarated by the award which came at an unexpected time. The chief said everyone has a mandate to make the world a better place to live in.

“I’ll just be doing things out of love, not knowing that some people are watching and noting down those little things that we do. If you are in a dark place, you must seek to provide light, rather than complaining. Let us all inspire each other,” chief Dakamela said.

He encouraged unity among communities and nations.

