Chief Dakamela to honour hardworkers

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Correspondent

CHIEF Dakamela of Nkayi is set to present awards to people living under his jurisdiction in appreciation of their hard work and contributions to the community.

The awards ceremony has been pencilled for some time in April this year.

Since his installation in 2019 at the age of 24, Chief Dakamela has been championing development initiatives resulting in the community acquiring a truck from selling grain under the Isiphala seNkosi project.

Last year, the chief launched a housing scheme for the elderly and vulnerable community members.

In an interview, Chief Dakamela revealed that the awards enter the second year this year.

“It all started as an annual community event where people gathered to eat and dance, just to unite and celebrate our existence as a community. This became a tradition after my installation in 2019 but with time, I felt it was a bit selfish to have the event centred on the chief.

“We have people who are doing a lot towards the development of our community and it is only noble to acknowledge their efforts and it may not be much, but there is a sense of encouragement that comes with being honoured for doing well,” said the chief.

He said the awards are targeting community players such as dedicated local teachers, farmers, neighbourhood police officers, excelling students and villagers who are active in environmental issues.

“We have people who work tirelessly to close indonga (gullies) during this rainy season and they do so without any expectations for rewards.

“There are brilliant students from our local schools who excel in their ‘O’ levels but fail to make it to Advanced Level or college due to financial challenges, hence through these awards, we are trying to offer them scholarships to at least finish their high school studies because we don’t have the capacity to take them far yet,” he said.

The chief also said prizes for the winners will be kept a secret until the day of the awards but well-wishers are welcome to bring whatever they have to add to the prizes to be won.

“I prefer such things to be planned and kept private, so we are not disclosing the prizes that are going to be won. We are however open to well-wishers who may wish to support this initiative,” he said.