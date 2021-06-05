Chief embarks on ‘save mothers crusade’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

CHIEF Sikobokobo from Nkayi in Matabeleland North is championing the fight against maternal mortality as he blames religion and some traditional practices for contributing to women dying while giving birth.

The traditional leader says religion and some traditional practices contradict health education.

The chief says even in areas where a clinic is just about 5km away, expectant mothers do not seem keen on going for medical checks as they prefer to follow traditional practices.

He has become part of the male champions who advocate for women to have safe deliveries at clinics and other medical centres.

Issues relating to women delivering babies from their homes in rural areas are very common but health authorities have widely condemned the practice as it contributes to expectant mothers dying while giving birth.

The country last year recorded 66 cases of women dying while giving birth at home.

In a report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 16 610 births were recorded in Mat North between January and mid-December last year of which 1 818 were home births with a total of 11 deaths.

Of the 11 deaths recorded in the province, five were of women who delivered at home.

Chief Sikobokobo says issues to do with women delivering from their homes is still of concern in his areas of jurisdiction.

“Religion and some traditional practices have far reaching consequences, especially on issues to do with health delivery. In my area, we have Mbuma Mission Hospital.

So, on several occasions I have been engaged by the local doctor who shows me records especially on issues to do with women delivering babies. When we started our engagement about a decade ago, the statistics were shocking, women were dying while in the process of giving birth at home. In other instances, the newly born children would also die soon after delivery,” says Chief Sikobokobo.

“We are still very behind on health matters because when someone believes that traditional medicines will assist them in giving birth or that they can safely deliver from home then it becomes difficult to change someone’s beliefs. But when they develop complications, they would end up requesting to be taken to the hospital.

“Sometimes, this would be too late as they end up bleeding to death or the child dies.”

He says he has had three encounters where a child died while he was rushing the mother to hospital using his Government issued vehicle.

Chief Sikobokobo says some parents also steam (ukufutha) their children and some of the new- born children end up suffering from damaged lungs leading to death.

“This is how I got involved on matters to do with maternal health. So, I work with health authorities as they educate the community about dangers of delivering babies from home. I’m happy that we have recorded some successes but we still have a long way to go. There are others who are still refusing to go to hospitals and any other modern health care facilities,” says Chief Sikobokobo.

He says the “save the mothers crusade” could score more successes if more men got involved in maternal issues.

The traditional leader, however, says it was worrying that most men do not want to be involved in pregnancy issues.

“I have tried to encourage women to report to me when their spouses do not want to visit health care centres during the preparation stage.

I don’t know why men do not want to be involved in such matters but they are actively involved in the baby-making process. I tried to bring some of them to my traditional court but you will hear that they have escaped and only to resurface after child birth. That would not be of much help because our aim is to assist them so that they are actively involved in health matters which will lead to their wives delivering babies safely,” said Chief Sikobokobo.

He said to prevent maternal mortality both women and men should work together.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has said involvement of men among other stakeholders had contributed to a decline in maternal mortality in the country.

Nkayi District Medical Officer Mr Thabani Moyo said Chief Sikobokobo is health-conscious and does more than assist expecting mothers on medical care issues.

He said the traditional leader’s vehicle has become a makeshift ambulance for the community.

“What he said to me is that whenever there is a need to ferry someone to the hospital, his vehicle is available for use. That is how he has been assisting us,” he said.

Dr Moyo commended Chief Sikobokobo saying he commands respect in the community hence if health communication messages are coming from people in his position, the community is likely to listen to him.

“It’s very important (to have chiefs speaking on health) especially in rural settings because people tend to listen to these kinds of people. If the chiefs are in the forefront of relaying messages on health services that we are offering and things that people are supposed to be doing then we are going to reduce such (maternal) mortalities,” said Dr Moyo.

“Looking at Chief Sikobokobo, he has a reputation, we have heard a lot of things about him so when he says something people are bound to follow. So, it’s very important to have such leaders delivering health messages to their communities. I cannot overemphasise their importance.”— @nqotshili.