Chief Hwadalala installation set for next Thursday

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ROYAL Nare (66) who was recently appointed Chief Hwadalala, making him the sixth chief in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South is set to be installed next week on Thursday.

The Hwadalala chieftaincy was abolished in 1952 by the colonial regime. Chief Hwadalala who was appointed late last year had been serving as headman of the area since 1986. Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu confirmed the installation date.

“We will be installing Chief Hwadalala on 11 July. We have five other chiefs in the district which will make Hwadalala the sixth. We have finalised all the paperwork and preparations on the ground are underway but all is set for the programme. Revival of this chieftaincy will help in preserving culture and tradition,” she said.

In an interview, Chief Hwadalala said he is looking forward to his installation as it will cement the revival of their chieftaincy which is of great significance to his family and community. He said the chieftaincy had ended with his late great-grandfather Mulaya Kgosi Nare in 1986.

“I’m looking forward to my installation as it will mark a great importance to the revival of my family’s chieftaincy which we have fought so hard to have revived. The chieftaincy used to be within our family but my great-grandfather was demoted in 1952 for denying the White people access to some land in our area.

“The area which was under our chieftaincy was integrated into Chief Mathe’s area. We had made several calls to the DDC’s office to have our chieftaincy revived and I’m glad that our plea was taken into consideration,” he said.

Chief Hwadalala said his 37 years in the office of a headman has helped to prepare him for the chieftaincy. He said he would lead the community with great diligence and ensure that moral integrity is revived. He said he would work towards strengthening the Sotho culture and language.

