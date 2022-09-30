Chief Justice Malaba to commission Lupane magistrates court

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba is today in Matabeleland North province to commission the Lupane Magistrates Court.

He is accompanied by his Deputy Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabhiza and senior judges.

Construction of the complex started a few years ago and it is one of the signature infrastructure projects funded by the Second Republic in Matabeleland North province.

The project was spearheaded by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The new court complex is located near the Grain Marketing Board depot north of Lupane town centre.

Chief Justice Malaba is expected to tour the premises which comprise the main building which has two courtrooms, chambers and several offices as well as prison holding cells and witnesses’ waiting shades.

The cells have internal ablution and shower facilities in line with modern correctional and rehabilitation facilities.

Lupane, which was given town status in 1999, is Matabeleland North provincial capital and various projects being spearheaded by the Government are expected to speed up the town’s growth.