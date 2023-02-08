Chief Koti, Gemma Griffiths, and Charlene Mangweni-Furusa to host Nama @21

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FORMER radio personality Godfrey ‘Chief’ Koti, musician Gemma Griffiths, and actress Charlene Mangweni-Furusa have been unveiled as the hosts for the 21st annual National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The awards will be held on February 25 by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and event managers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) at the traditional venue, Harare International Conference Centre.

The event will run under the theme “Unlocking Dreams,” which represents the coming of age of Zimbabwe’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday as the big day draws closer.

“Mr Godfrey Koti is a seasoned events host and former radio personality. He is currently the Head of Digital Marketing at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Mrs Charlene Mangweni Furusa is a former Nama award-winning actress who has been featured in multiple acclaimed television and theatre pieces. She is also a seasoned radio presenter and events host.

“Gemma Griffiths is a multitalented singer/songwriter who has taken Zimbabwe by storm with her award-winning music and vibrant sound. At Nama 21, she makes her on-screen debut as host of the biggest awards show in Zimbabwe,” said JCMC’s spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen.

Tickets for the ceremony are available at MedOrange outlets nationwide or online via the Click N’ Pay e-platform, or by dialling *788#, Kitchen added. @mthabisi_mthire