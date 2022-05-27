Chief Mabhikwa granted State-assisted funeral

Nomathemba Mpofu, Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has accorded Chief Mabhikwa a State-assisted funeral and also sent Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to represent him at the departed traditional leader’s burial in Lupane, Matabeleland North on Saturday.

Chief Mabhikwa, born Vusumuzi Khumalo, died at the St Luke’s Hospital on Monday after he was involved in a road traffic accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway the previous night.

In a statement, on Friday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Chief Mabhikwa was dedicated and committed to national duty.

“Following the untimely passing on of the late Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo Mabhikwa arising from a fatal road accident on Sunday 22, May 2022, His excellence the President Dr E D Mnangagwa has directed that the late Chief Mabhikwa be granted State-assisted funeral.

“This is in recognition of his dedication and commitment to national duty as a traditional leader and public servant.

“The President has assigned his deputy, the Honourable Vice President Dr Chiwenga to represent him at the Late Chief’s funeral in Jotsholo tomorrow, Saturday 28, May 2022,” read the statement.