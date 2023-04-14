“Chief Maduna was my friend”- ED

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has revealed that the late Chief Maduna Vezi Mafu was his personal friend and it was befitting that he attends the installation ceremony of his son Mr Dambisamahubo Maduna tomorrow in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province.

He said this while addressing scores of Zanu-PF supporters who had thronged Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, just after he landed today , 14 April.

President Mnangagwa arrived at around 5pm aboard a Boeing 737, Mbuya Nehanda.

Upon arrival, the President was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Politburo member Cde Molly Mpofu, Zanu PF Bulawayo Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, senior party officials, and service chiefs.

Scores of ruling party Zanu PF supporters welcomed President Mnangagwa through song, dance and with clenched fists- the Zanu-PF party Symbol- amid thunderous applause.

President Mnangagwa went round greeting the crowd by pumping his fist through the air and would dance to kutonga kwaro by Jah Prayzah amid ululations and cheers from the ruling party supporters.

In his brief address, President Mnangagwa said he would be traveling to Filabusi to be part of the installation ceremony.

“I’m going there because his father was my personal friend. So, it’s befitting for me to be there tomorrow. The Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga is married there. So singaba khwenyana thina,” said the President.

He urged party supporters to secure victory for Zanu-PF in the upcoming elections.

President Mnangagwa will spend the night in Bulawayo before making the journey to Chief Maduna’s installation tomorrow in Filabusi, Insiza District.

In January President Mnangagwa appointed Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as substantive Chief Maduna in Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.

Mr Mafu will be installed as Chief Maduna IV on Saturday.

Chief Maduna replaces his father, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu who died at the age of 85 in February 2021.

When the 1896 First Umvukela/Chimurenga military campaign against the Ndebeles had not been a success, arch-imperialist Cecil John Rhodes called for a great indaba with Ndebele chiefs (izinduna) in the Matobo Hills where he managed to seal a peace deal that ultimately led to the colonisation of Zimbabwe.

However, one of the traditional leaders, Chief Maduna, born Dambisamahubo, refused to participate in that meeting with the colonialists.

History has it that Chief Maduna had conquered the whites during the 1896 Umvukela/Chimurenga uprisings, killing many of them as he led the Godlwayo military regiment.

Since then, Insiza District in Matabeleland South has earned a unique status among the country’s districts.

Most of the people who come from Insiza, identify themselves as Godlwayo, an indomitable identity that links directly to Chief Maduna’s military prowess in 1896 which led to the defeat of the white settlers.

Today, there are graves of whites who were killed in Filabusi, which serves as a reminder of how the Ndebele warriors who were armed with shields and spears, fought and defeated the white colonialists who had superior weaponry.