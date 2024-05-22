Chief Shana: A committed leader

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

The late Chief Shana III of Hwange District in Matabeleland North was described as a committed leader who diligently served the nation until his last breath.

He was one of the longest-serving traditional leaders in the country, and died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last week at the age of 83.

Chief Shana was known for his developmental work in his area of jurisdiction and for partaking in national activities. The funeral service was held at Jambezi Primary School grounds with traditional rituals conducted in honour of the relationship the Shana chieftainship has with those across the Zambezi River.

Traditional leaders, ministers and hundreds of mourners attended the burial, including Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu and deputy president of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Chief Shana was remembered for his years of exemplary service, commitment and loyalty to the country, both as a traditional leader and within the National Council of Chiefs and House of Assembly.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, delivered a condolence message from President Mnangagwa.

“We have heard about how the chief led with respect and upheld culture and Christianity. We should emulate this, especially among young people. Let’s live upright, taking a leaf from Chief Shana. We have heard the late Chief’s life history, including the time of drafting the country’s Constitution,” said Minister Garwe.

“He was a fountain of knowledge, as a country we have lost and there should be one positive thing that we learn from here.”

Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, implored citizens to emulate the late Chief Shana who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

He said the late chief was one of the few leaders who led exemplary lives and took care of vulnerable community members.

“Leadership starts at a tender age which is why we have a common Ndebele adage inkunzi ikhethwa’. Chief Shana started his leadership while in school as a prefect,” said Adv Mudenda.

“He was a leader with a vision, not only as a traditional leader, but also in church as he was a people’s person.”

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said the late chief’s commitment and loyalty to the country was unquestionable.

Chief Shana, known for his developmental work in his area of jurisdiction and partaking in national activities, was buried at the Shana royal family cemetery near his homestead on Saturday.

Government accorded Chief Shana a State assisted funeral. Among the hundreds of mourners who attended his burial were the chairperson of the Matabeleland North Chiefs Assembly, Chief Siansali, acting Chief Mabhikwa, Chief Mathuphula, Chief Nelukoba, Chief Gampu, Chief Magama and Chief Pashu, as well as chiefs from neighbouring Zambia.

Although hundreds of mourners turned up to pay their last respects, the burial was largely private, with only family members, traditional leaders, traditionalists and ministers allowed into the graveyard.

Traditional rituals were conducted by local traditionalists and those from Zambia in honour of the relationship the Shana chieftainship has with those across the Zambezi River.

Chief Shana did his primary education in Jambezi and St Mary’s Lukosi up to Standard 6.

He joined Hwange Colliery Company as a clerk in 1963 and left the company in 1997 as a community service officer. He was installed as Chief Shana III in 1984 and served until his death. He was a Member of Parliament between 2005 and 2008 and Senator between 2008 and 2012.

From 2013 to 2023 he was chair of the provincial assembly in Matabeleland North. He also served as a COPAC member.

Born Zondani Jonah Neluswi on July 1, 1940, Chief Shana is survived by wife Regina, eight children, 23 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. — @ncubeleon