Chief Shana dies

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A DARK cloud has engulfed Hwange District in Matabeleland North following the death of Chief Shana of Jambezi in the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Shana breathed his last at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he had been admitted since last month.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo confirmed the traditional leader’s death.

Political and traditional leadership said it was with deep pain that one of the senior traditional leaders in the Chiefs Council

Chair of Matabeleland North Chief’s Council Chief Siansali of Binga said he had alerted Government of Chief Shana’s death.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.