Chief Sigola burial set for Friday

Chief Zephania Sigola, who died on Monday, will be laid to rest at his Esiphezini farm in Matabeleland South tomorrow.

The late traditional leader’s only surviving daughter, Ms Nomalanga Sigola confirmed the development.

“Burial of my father will take place tomorrow at his farm in Esiphezini,” she said.

Chief Sigola died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Monday morning after a long struggle with ill-health.

As per Government policy, he will be provided with a State assisted funeral.

Ms Sigola said a brief church service will be held at the Doves Funeral parlour in Bulawayo today at 4pm before the body is taken to Esiphezini farm where it will lie in state ahead of burial tomorrow.

One of the oldest traditional leaders in the country, Chief Sigola assumed chieftainship in 2003 following the death of his father, Chief Samson Sigola.

His wife and six of his seven children are all late.

