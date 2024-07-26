Chiefs attend United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) first Regional Forum on Gastronomy Forum for Africa in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

TRADITIONAL leaders from Matabeleland North, some from beyond, have turned up for the official opening of the United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) first Regional Forum on Gastronomy Forum for Africa in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa is expected here to officiate at the event which has close to two dozen Ministers and eight First Ladies.

Buses were availed to transport people from across Matabeleland North Province for the official opening where First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa will be honoured for promoting the concept of gastronomy tourism from the grassroots in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar forum held in Spain in October 2023.

President of the Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi said Chiefs were being accompanied by their spouses.

“We have come in our numbers as chiefs from Matabeleland North and many came with their wives as we support the concept of going back to our culture and tradition using food. We are thankful to the First Lady for leading this concept,” he said.

His deputy Chief Charumbira and Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly chair Chief Siansali are also in attendance.

Thousands of Zimbabweans from across the country have gathered at the venue of the official opening where they are being entertained by various artists including DT Bio Mudimba, Seke Teachers College, Sandra Ndebele and others.

It’s a full house at the Elephant Hills Golf Course where the official opening is expected to take place and more people are still arriving.