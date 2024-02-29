Chiefs back Government blitz on land barons

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

TRADITIONAL leaders have come out in support of the Government’s blitz against illegal land occupation and further expressed concern that in the majority of cases, those selling the land were not people from the concerned communities.

The chiefs’ position comes at a time when the Government has declared war against land barons, which has resulted in the arrest of several suspects.

Government has vowed that those found on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law without fear or favour under an operation code-named: ‘No to Land Barons and Illegal Settlements on Land in either rural or urban set-up.’

As of mid-February, a total of 3 775 suspects had been arrested, with 985 convictions being made by the Courts while 3 360 had been pending.

Last week, a total of 180 villagers from Nyandeni area in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South appeared in court facing charges of illegally occupying State land.

In an interview yesterday, the president of the National Council of Chiefs, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi District, said the law was very clear regarding the issue of selling land in Zimbabwe.

“We cannot sanitise an illegality, the law is clear that no one must sell State land, not even us as Chiefs. In resettled areas, we have the land committee led by the District Development Coordinators (DDC) and it is this committee that is responsible for parcelling out land not an individual,” he said.

“It’s sad that we have people selling this land and in some cases they will be working with headmen, this must stop,” said Chief Mtshane.

He said a person can only sell land that belongs to him or her and that is by having title deeds to that property.

“However, even in such a situation, if its State land, one must only ask for payment on developments that may have been made such as infrastructure, not the land,” said Chief Mtshane.

The Chiefs Council president’s sentiments were echoed by Chief Gampu of Tsholotsho and Chief Menyezwa of Lupane who equally expressed concern that the main culprits in parcelling out state land were mainly land barons who are outsiders.

Chief Menyezwa, said the Government must never relent on its path to rid their communities of such criminal characters, who are just after money more than anything else.

“We have had situations where even our grazing land gets sold just like that, this must not be allowed to continue and I urge the Government to come hard on these people,” he said.

“It’s sad that some of our village headmen are being used by such people, perhaps out of love for money but it doesn’t mean that they must be immune from having their dance with the law,” said Chief Menyezwa.

Chief Gampu, said the land barons lack respect for sacred areas like graveyards, as long as they would have been paid their money.

“The land belongs to the State and it’s only the State, through its systems that can sell it, no one else. I call upon the Government to arrest anyone who violates this position and this must be done without fear or favour, regardless of anyone’s standing or position in the community,” said Chief Gampu.