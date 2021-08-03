Chiefs beat Chicken Inn to defender’s signature

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors’ attacking midfielder Lexington Mujokoro is among four players registered by Bulawayo Chiefs before the mid-season transfer window deadline on July 31.

The 18-year-old First Mobile Sports Academy product caught the attention of a number of teams after his brilliant display in the Cosafa Under-20 tournament in South Africa and had been heavily linked with moves to Highlanders and Dynamos.

Experienced defender Elvis Moyo, former Highlanders’ utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda and Tarisai Chikwende, young brother to Warriors’ forward Perfect, complete Chiefs’ new signings.

Chiefs beat cross town rivals Chicken Inn to the signature of Moyo (28) after seemingly having the upper hand when the window opened on July 1.

Moyo was one of four players that Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was hoping to beef up his squad with.

The other players are unheralded defender Pawell Govere and the midfield pair of Sipho Ndlovu and Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

It is not clear if the trio of Kutinyu, Ndlovu and Govere have been officially registered with the Gamecocks, as the club’s administrator Clemence Matawu said they would only respond to media inquiries today.

Chiefs’ secretary Dumisani Mantula confirmed the signing of Moyo, who has been a free agent since September last year when he and his twin brother, Kevin, agreed to mutually terminate their contracts with South African Premiership side Chippa United.

The twins had signed a two-year contract with the club in July 2019, but were forced to quit after a fallout with the South African outfit.

Mantula said his club is happy with its new additions.

“Elvis Moyo joins us on a one-year deal and we hope he’ll add value to the club. We’ve registered Mujokoro under our Under-20 slots, with Mbekezeli Sibanda, formerly with Highlanders, coming in and we believe they will add value to the squad. We’ve also registered Tarisai Chikwende who has been in our ranks for a while,” said Mantula.

Chiefs, however, failed to land the striker they wanted after a proposed loan deal for Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Malvin Kwinjo fell through.

Highlanders completed the registration of Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga and Winston Mhango, who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa, who was on loan to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, as well as Lynoth Chikuhwa, who had been playing in Botswana.

The five were not registered when the Chibuku Super Cup started, as they did not have reverse international clearances.

Bulawayo City could not be drawn into revealing how they conducted their transfer business.

Former Highlanders, Masvingo United, FC Platinum and Harare City midfielder Welcome Ndiweni had been tipped to join the municipal side after being spotted at their training ground before the Covid-19 lockdown was tightened last month. — @ZililoR