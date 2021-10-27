Chiefs bid for Amazulu Sports Club takeover

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs have tendered to lease Amazulu Sports Club for purposes of amateur sports and social activities.

Amazulu Sports Club, formerly Callies Sports Club, is situated in North End along Robert Mugabe Way, next to Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

It shares borders with Crescent Sports Club, which is home to Bulawayo City FC, Khanyisile Sports Centre (formerly Bulawayo Club for the Disabled) and Archers Sports Club.

At least 500 tenders for sports clubs, beer outlets, local authority site, caravan sites, council shops, market stalls, Ascot Race Course offices, factory shells, Thorngroove shops, tuckshops, fruits and vegetables market sites, service industry stands, town houses, commercial stands, light industry bays, filling station, clinic/hospital site and creche, were opened to public on Monday.

There was an overwhelming response for sports clubs, with most applicants wanting to lease the facilities for purposes of setting up “Tshisa Nyamas” and sports academies.

After the acknowledgement of receipt of tender documents, the next stage is the adjudication process where the panel will scrutinise the proposals and shortlist submissions which meet the criteria.

At Monday’s event, council representatives read out the name of the aspiring lease holder as well as how much they are offering in monthly rentals. Some offered monthly rentals of US$3 000 for Amazulu Sports Club.

Amazulu Sports Club was once home to Zimbabwe’s richest football club Amazaulu FC that was run by businessman Delma Luphephe.

Unlike in the past where Bulawayo City Council leased out the facility for longer periods, council has decided to reduce the leasing period to just five years.

The facility was first leased out was in 1961 for a period of 25 years. The second automatic 25-year lease expired in 2011.

In 2012, council further leased out the facility to Amazulu FC for 10 years, an agreement that was due to expire next year, but it was terminated following a number of breaches, including failure to maintain the facility as well as settle accounts.

Chicken Inn FC submitted a failed bid for Amazulu Sports Club in 2018. – @ZililoR