Chiefs bouyed by clean bill of health

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs fc coach Lizwe Sweswe says he has got a clean bill of health in his camp ahead of their league clash against Hwange Fc at the Colliery on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs will go into the match at the back of two consecutive wins against Dynamos and Yadah.

Hwange on the other hand will be hosting their first game at the Colliery Stadium having been given the greenlight to host matches at their traditional homeground earlier in the week.

“It’s good for Hwange to be back at their home ground. I know they will have the support of their fans. As Bulawayo Chiefs we have to go there and apply ourselves fully and try to get positive results.

“We have a full squad, Obriel Chirinda and William Stima are back and we expect a tough game against Hwange who will have their fans fully behind them,” said Sweswe.

Tomorrow: Greenfuel v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Yadah v Caps United (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Dynamos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Highlanders (Bata Stadium), Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery)

Wednesday, May 10: Black rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium)

—@innocentskizoe