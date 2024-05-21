Chiefs brace for Caps challenge

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda is looking to turn the tables on CAPS United after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Herentals in last weekend’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.Sibanda believes his team has all the skills and resilience required to bounce back to form in style when they clash against the Green Machine tomorrow at Luveve Stadium.

“The weekend game is in the past now. We picked a number of positives for the game and areas we need to improve on going forward. This is a young side and we are still learning.“We are on a rebuilding exercise and this is a process, which needs patience. I am happy with what l have seen at training today (yesterday). Even though we are coming from a defeat, the boys have not been dampened, but have put in the work to improve from our last performance,” said Sibanda.

“The boys have done well this season considering we spent five weeks of our pre-season doing trials and only two weeks on actual training, but the way the combinations are coming together, l give credit to these boys. Some of the players only joined the team two weeks before the start of the season, but they have adapted quickly.”

He said the team was already back on track and improving with every training session.Sibanda is also banking on their home advantage, saying, “We know how to play these giants,” and predicting a strong performance that will be hard to beat.And he’s right to be confident: in their two previous encounters, Chiefs won 2-1 at Luveve Stadium, while CAPS United managed a 3-2 win in Harare.

Both teams have something to prove: CAPS United will be looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw with Dynamos, while Bulawayo Chiefs will be keen to climb up the table having picked up 16 points from 12 matches so far this season. CAPS United are in sixth place on the log with 17 points from 12 games.

An 83rd minute equaliser from Ralph Kawondera secured a point for Caps United in the Harare derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. Defender, Kelvin Moyo had put DeMbare ahead from the spot kick in the 52nd minute after Junior Bunjira handled inside the box.

Not much was expected from Bulawayo Chiefs this season after they lost almost all of their key players, including skipper Malvin Mkolo, Billy Veremu, Kim Joe Sibanda, Ben Nyahunzvi, Felix Moyo, Mthokozisi Msebe, Ayanda Ncube, Mandla Gasela and goalkeeper Issah Ali, among others.

With new additions, including Never Rauzhi, Xolisani Moyo, Bukhosi Sibanda and goalkeeper Prosper Matutu, Chiefs have plenty of young talent on their side. It’s sure to be an exciting match that could go either way.— @innocentskizoe.