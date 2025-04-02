Chiefs celebrate progress

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

CHIEFS from Matabeleland South have acknowledged the progress made across various sectors since independence, urging citizens to celebrate this achievement.

This year, the province will host its Independence Day celebrations in Plumtree, moving from the traditional venue — Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

This decision aligns with the Government’s devolution agenda, which advocates for a rotational hosting system. Plumtree High School will be the venue for this year’s celebrations.

Nationally, Gokwe North District in Midlands Province will host the 45th Independence Anniversary celebrations under the theme: “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030.”

Chief Tshitaudze from Beitbridge District highlighted advancements in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, health and education.

“The attainment of independence in 1980 allowed indigenous people to take the lead in shaping the country’s development. Over the years, we have seen empowerment across various sectors, and the province has made notable strides,” he said.

He pointed to the US$300 million modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post as a landmark achievement.

“We have also witnessed the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Chirundu Road. In districts like Insiza and Gwanda, locals have played a key role in developing the mining sector, both on small and large scales,” said Chief Tshitaudze.

“Farmers are excelling in both livestock and crop production, while women and youths are making an impact in governance and other fields.”

Chief Tshitaudze also acknowledged improvements in the health and education sectors, with more facilities being established to enhance service delivery.

Chief Sebasa from Insiza District urged communities to participate in Independence Day celebrations and challenged parents to instil a sense of patriotism in young people.

“As elders, it is our duty to educate the younger generation about the importance of Independence Day so that this patriotic spirit continues. We must not take this day lightly, as it defines who we are as a nation,” he said.

“Young people need to understand the journey to independence and the transformation that has taken place since. They are the future leaders and should appreciate the sacrifices made.”

Chief Matibe from Beitbridge District expressed gratitude for the development that has come with independence. He acknowledged the strides made under the Second Republic to ensure that communities across the province benefit from these gains.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, stated that preparations for the celebrations are progressing well.

“As Independence Day approaches, preparations in Matabeleland South are on track. Local authorities and community leaders have been actively involved in organising events to ensure a memorable celebration,” she said.

“Key preparations include securing venues, arranging performances by local artistes, planning parades and encouraging participation from schools, community groups and civic organisations.”

Dr Ndlovu described hosting the celebrations in Plumtree for the first time as a milestone for the province, reflecting efforts to decentralise national events and allow more communities to experience the occasion first-hand.