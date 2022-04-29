Chiefs, City battle in derby

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso understands there will be bragging rights at stake when they face Bulawayo City in a local derby tomorrow.

They are 11th on the table with 14 points.

“We made mistakes against Whawha and there is a lot of room for improvement.

So we are focused on fixing the mistakes before the game on Saturday.

In terms of preparation, it’s been about identifying what we did wrong and correcting that in order to perform better.

“We need to manage games a little bit easier as well.

We have the return of Malvin Mkolo, who was suspended last weekend but there are concerns over the fitness of Hughe Chikosa and Mthokozisi Msebe.

Sipho Ndlovu remains out due to injury.

We have until the day of the game to make decisions over some of the guys who have picked up knocks,” said Terroso.

He said they had identified things that they need to work on.

“In terms of our positional play, we need to work on ball rotation and make sure we impose ourselves throughout the game.

We need to keep those performance levels throughout the game and sustain the quality of our play for longer periods so that we can manage games easier by scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.”

The two sides are meeting for the third time in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

City are at the bottom of the PSL table with six points from 12 games and have gone on a seven-match winless run. City last registered a win on March 19 when they shocked Highlanders 1-0.

Since then, they have managed two draws and five defeats. Four out of five losses for City came in their last matches against Triangle United (3-1), Cranborne Bullets (2-1), FC Platinum (0-2) and Chicken Inn (1-0).

– @innocentskizoe.