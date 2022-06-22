Chiefs coach returns

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs welcome back head coach Nilton Terroso in their dugout when they travel to Triangle for a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Terroso has been out of the country attending a Uefa Pro Licence coaching course.

His assistant Thulani Sibanda has been holding fort in his absence, notching up two wins against Caps United (2-0) and Yadah (1-0) before the two-week mid-season break.

In the first-half of the season, Chiefs accumulated 25 points from 17 games and are eighth on the league table.

They are 10 points behind log leaders Chicken Inn, who are on 35 points, and could be in the running for their best placing in the PSL table at the end of the season.

In 2018 they finished 13th with 39 points and ended the following season in the same position, but with 41 points.

The assignment at Gibbo Stadium is tricky, as Triangle are hard to beat at home, but the return of their head coach could be a motivating factor for the Ninjas.

In what could be a sign of his commitment and belief in the Chiefs’ project, Terroso has now relocated his family to Bulawayo.

“The coach is back.

He had gone to the United Kingdom for his Uefa Pro Licence as well as fulfilling commitments regarding our project as Bulawayo Chiefs.

These include creating contacts for the club and creating relationships with future affiliates.

We believe his trip will be more than beneficial for us as a club,” said Bulawayo Chiefs spokesperson Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda.

Last week Chiefs visited Founders High School for a career guidance workshop as part of their community outreach efforts.

The major theme of the four-hour session was to educate learners about opportunities sport can present, social responsibility and importance of education.

Among the players that participated in the session were Perfect Chikwende, Kelvin Madzongwe, Kevin Moyo and Wilson Mensah, who have all previously played in the Caf Champions League.

Matchday 18 fixtures

Friday

Herentals vs Harare City (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday

Cranborne Bullets vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Bulawayo City vs Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah vs Dynamos (National

Sports Stadium)

Sunday

Tenax vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders vs Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), WhaWha vs Manica Diamonds (Ascot), Triangle vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo).

