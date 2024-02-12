Chiefs continue to beef up squad

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs’ rebuilding exercise has been continuing with another player joining the Amakhosi ship as the dates for the commencement of the league draw closer.

The ambitious Amakhosi Amahle have announced that enterprising rightback Malvern Hativagoni will remain with the team while defensive midfielder, Tavonga “Rodri” Buda has joined the club as their newest signing.

Following the two latest announcements, Chiefs will be hoping that they maintain their top flight status. The enterprising Hativagoni made his debut for Chiefs last season in their goalless draw against ZPC Kariba in August last year.

The then 20-year-old Hativagoni had to wait a long time to make an impression at the club’s first team and it was a memorable outing and will be hoping to replicate his form going into the 2024 season.

Chiefs also described their new 22-year-old signing, Buda as a skilled midfielder who has knack for goal and has already made a name for himself in the lower division.

“Tavonga is a skilled player with a strong right foot and a knack for precision passing and shooting. Coming from Jordan FC in Division One, Tavonga has already proven himself as a goal scoring midfielder with three goals and five assists in the previous Division One campaign.

“Tavonga is ready to make his mark with Bulawayo Chiefs and help lead the team to victory. Welcome aboard Tavonga Buda,” read a statement from Chiefs.

The player announcement comes at a time when they lost the services of their captain Malvin Mkolo, creative midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe and attacker Billy Veremu to Simba Bhora.

Some of the players that also left the Chiefs camp are veteran Danny Phiri, Kim Joe Sibanda, Mandlenkosi Gasela among others.

Striker Obriel Chirinda has moved to Ngezi Platinum.

Chiefs will be under the stewardship of Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda