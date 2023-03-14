Chiefs converge in Bulawayo for indaba

Chiefs and other delegates get tested for Covid-19 ahead of the Chiefs’ conference at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE two-day National Chiefs Council conference roars to life today in Bulawayo where more than 800 traditional leaders are expected to engage the Second Republic on issues affecting their communities.

President Mnangagwa will address the traditional leaders tomorrow.

The conference, running under the theme: “Firm Cultural Foundation for Communication,” is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Government ministries and agencies are expected to make presentations during the deliberations.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the conference venue and observed traditional leaders conducting Covid-19 tests in preparation for the event.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director Mr Gabriel Masvora said all is set for the traditional leaders’ conference.

“We are expecting traditional leaders from across the country, that is, chiefs and headmen. We are expecting 250 chiefs and 580 headmen so all in all we are going to be having more than 800 traditional leaders. The Annual National Chiefs Conference for the first time will include headmen as Government walks the talk on its mantra of not leaving anyone behind,” said Mr Masvora.

“So this is an opportunity for all traditional leaders to interact with Government officials and interact with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E.D Mnangagwa.”

He said today traditional leaders will be interacting with Permanent Secretaries and some Ministers will be in attendance.

“On Wednesday, the President will then address them before the interaction continues. So basically, this is a two-day event. The agenda is to have Government listen to the concerns of traditional leaders. Traditional leaders are the custodian of our culture and are the people who live with our people so as a listening Government we want to listen to their concerns and also look at issues that affect their communities,” he said.

Mr Masvora said there are specific issues that affect communities such as floods and hunger in some areas and it will be an opportunity for engagements on that.

He said traditional leaders are expected to directly engage with ministers and ministries and get first-hand information so that their concerns are addressed.

Mr Masvora said he does not believe the Gukurahundi issue will be among the major topics during the conference as it is handled on a different platform.

“The Gukurahundi issue has a separate platform and over the past years His Excellency, the President has been coming to Bulawayo and engaging traditional leaders from Matabeleland region. Already there are platforms that have been set and mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the programme is addressed and I’m sure as we are speaking that issue is being attended to,” said Mr Masvora.

National Chiefs Council President Chief Charumbira could not comment on the conference last night saying he was travelling and his schedule was tight. — @nqotshili.