Chiefs down AmaZulu to go top of PSL standings

Durban — Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat scored late in the game as Kaizer Chiefs beat AmaZulu 2-0 in an entertaining Absa Premiership clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday.

Castro pounced with six minutes of the match remaining while Billiat struck in injury time as Amakhosi took maximum points that sees them go back to the top of the log standings on goal difference from Polokwane City.

Usuthu will feel hard done by with the result as they gave as good as they got on the day and had two good goals ruled out in the second half with the match officials making controversial offside calls on both occasions.

The match started at a lively pace with Chiefs having the first opportunity on goal as early as the fifth minute when Lebogang Manyama sent a close-range shot over the bar after a low cross from the right by Reeve Frosler.

The home side slowly came into the encounter with Ovidy Karuru giving returning Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune a routine save to make in the 11th minute.

Khune had to be at his best in the 37th minute when Karuru sent a powerful header towards goal but the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper did well to palm the ball away.

The game continued in the same vein in the second half with Billiat forcing AmaZulu ‘keeper Siyabonga Mbatha into a good save while Khune kept out an effort from Siyethemba Sithebe.

Billiat had two glorious chances in quick succession just after the hour mark when first he put an effort wide when clean through on goal and then Mbatha came up with a save from point-blank range to deny the Zimbabwean forward.

The two moments of controversy then happened as AmaZulu had the ball in the back of the net but both were given as offside.

Chiefs rode their luck and in the 84th minute Castro showed his predatory instincts when he followed up and steered the ball into the back of the Usuthu net with his knee after Manyama had struck a free-kick against the post.

The Soweto giants then put their seal on the three points when Billiat rounded off a counter-attack deep into stoppage time when he was sent clear.

The loss means AmaZulu remain winless after six league games so far this season and sit in last place on the standings. — Sport24.