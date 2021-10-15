Chiefs expatriate coach ready for local flavour

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Bulawayo Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso will get a taste of the local game when his side takes on Chicken Inn in the last Chibuku Super Cup Group B match tomorrow at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Portuguese trainer heads into the Chicken Inn clash after just one week of working with the players.

Terroso is aware of the magnitude of the clash against Chicken Inn who want to win the encounter and head into the quarter-finals topping Group B.

Chicken Inn and Chibuku Super Cup defending champions Highlanders have secured passage to the next round of the competition, with the Gamecocks topping the table with 11 points from five games, two points ahead of Bosso.

Chiefs are the only winless club in the group and anchor the table with two points, while Bulawayo City are third on four points.

Terroso understands the rivalry against Chicken Inn and is looking forward to his first assignment.

“Speaking of Chicken Inn specifically, I’ve watched everything I could. They are a respected rival of the game in the city and we’re looking forward to playing them. I’m sure they want to top the group, but we’re going to do better.

“Whether we win, draw or lose, that won’t change our mindset because the club has a project and plans in place. To be realistic, it is impossible to do everything you want within five days, but we should improve with time,” Terroso said.

Chiefs lost 1-2 to City in their last game, while Chicken Inn drew 1-1 against Bosso.

He gave credit to his assistants Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera for taking care of the team in his absence, and helping him understand their opponents.

Mathe and Tawachera were also in charge of Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Highlanders.

On the five days he has been with the squad, Terroso said: “Obviously as a coach I can never be satisfied because every week I’ll want us to do better than our last game. There are many things that we need to improve on and that can only come with hard work. If we want to play a certain way, we have to train that way. We have to be professional and disciplined. Everything we are going to do and achieve will always be about teamwork and I will not make decisions alone.”

Besides Mathe and Tawachera, fitness coach Abraham Mbayiwa and Iranian exercise physiology expert Pouria Jarrahi are assisting Terroso.

Jarrahi arrived in Bulawayo yesterday, a week after Terroso jetted in.

Jarrahi is a skilled physical performance analyser and his work will also include monitoring players using GPS as well as monitoring their heart rate virality (HRV).

Jarrahi will pass on his knowledge in new recovery methods in football, screening and prevention of injuries as well as conditioning and preparing injured players to Chiefs’ fitness coach Abraham Mbayiwa. — @ZililoR