Chiefs expect tough game against Bosso

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

PLAYING against big teams fascinates Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club coach Lizwe Sweswe who says it pushes him through the limit.

He says big matches give him a challenge to plan on how to tame the giants given that he has mostly unheralded players.

Enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run that has seen them being three points adrift of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, Bulawayo Chiefs face Highlanders on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Two points separate Bulawayo Chiefs on position five and Highlanders who are second on the table with 19 points while the log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars are on 20 points from 11 outings.

Having collected the highest number of points in the month of May, 11 points from five outings, Bulawayo Chiefs coach Sweswe is keen on having his team starting June on a positive note by upsetting Bosso and handing them their first defeat of the season. Sweswe understands that despite Highlanders having failed to win a match in May when they drew all their five games, the magnitude of the game demands that they work hard to get out of Barbourfields with at least a point.

“The good thing is that we don’t have injuries in our camp and heading for games such as this one, you want everyone to be available for selection. Playing Highlanders is not an easy assignment especially when they are going through a period where they are playing well but are not getting that win,” he said.

Sweswe said Highlanders was a big team hence they have to really prepare for the big game against the Bulawayo giants.

“We’ve to prepare the boys psychologically because in as much as we as coaches plan for big games like this one, a derby for that matter, at the end of the day it is the team that wants it more which wins. You know that Highlanders have a big following, their attendances are good and we’ve to find a way of managing our game vis-à-vis the crowd,” he said.

Sweswe said because the game was a derby, bragging rights were at stake and this motivates the boys. “I know that the boys really want to stretch the unbeaten run to eight games but that comes with hard work,” he said.

Bulawayo Chiefs have shown that they are capable of handling teams with vociferous fans as they stunned Dynamos 3-2 in a Match day 6 clash played at the National Sports Stadium.

Attacking central midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe who is enjoying his game under Sweswe was on target when they beat DeMbare and went on to create two assists for Danny “Deco” Phiri.

Sweswe is now targeting Highlanders’ scalp.

“Besides dealing with the psychological aspects of the game of such a magnitude, big games push you tactically, you sit down and really plan. With all eyes on you, it’s not only the players who want to show that they are big boys too, even us as coaches it’s such matches that improve your CV (curriculum vitae).

“What we will certainly do is go to Barbourfields and give a good fight and a good game.. We might be labelled as a small team but we’re going there to show off a good brand of football,” Sweswe said.

The Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer who led FC Platinum to their third championship in 2019 has been spying on Highlanders and believes that if they can shut out their speedy attackers Calvin Chigonero and Elshamar Farasi, they can fancy a victory.

PSL Matchday 12 Fixtures

Tomorrow: Simba Bhora v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Herentals (Bata)

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery)

Monday: Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium)

— @ZililoR