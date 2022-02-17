Chiefs, FC Platinum match under spotlight

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MATCH officials that handled the much anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Bulawayo Chiefs and reigning league champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium last Sunday are likely to be early season casualties of the Zifa Referees Committee.

The Ninjas handed the Zvishavane-based side a 2-0 defeat.

The match, however, was not short of drama after coach Norman Mapeza was expelled from the bench for remonstrating with referee Pilani Ncube over a foul against his team after goalkeeper Petros Mhari was found on the wrong end of a tussle.

Real drama though was in the second-half when the home side played for close to three minutes with 12 men on the pitch.

Striker Obrey Chirinda was substituted in the 72nd minute for Billy Veremu, but instead of going out, the former Chicken Inn man remained on the pitch with referee Ncube, assistants Salani Ncube, Mlungisi Mathuthu, fourth official Christine Mpanza as well as match commissioner Mlindeli Ndebele apparently unaware of the unfolding drama.

Acting chairman of the Zifa Referees Committee and retired referee Bryton Mudzamiri said the committee was awaiting a full and formal report from all the parties before coming up with a position on their plan of action.

“We are waiting for all the reports from the concerned officials before we deliberate. I can’t give an exact timeline, but anytime,” said Mudzamiri.

PSL is also yet to issue a formal statement probably after getting the same reports from the match officials, including that from FC Platinum, who are expected to lodge a complaint and maybe demand a replay.

FC Platinum are on a rebuilding exercise after a number of their senior players left the club. Mapeza promoted a few youngsters who will need a bit of time to gell into the team.

On the other hand, Chiefs went on a spending spree during the current transfer window and while their coach or administration is yet to declare it, they are early season championship contenders.