Chiefs get kit sponsorship deal

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs has announced Exclusive Management Company as their official kit sponsor for the 2024 Season.

Chiefs has in the past partnered with Moors on a kit deal which ended in 2022.

Amakhosi Amahle announced the new deal yesterday.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC is delighted to announce that Exclusive Management Company will be the official Kit Sponsor for the upcoming 2024 season. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both organizations and sets the stage for a successful and mutually beneficial collaboration.

We are thrilled to welcome Exclusive Management Company as our official Kit Sponsor.

Their commitment to excellence and passion for supporting local sports aligns perfectly

with our club’s vision and values,” read a statement from Chiefs.