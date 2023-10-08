Chiefs Goalkeeper Dube Expects Tough Match In Gweru

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC goalkeeper Khulekani Dube says that he is not expecting an easy go today when his team faces former coach Lizwe Sweswe’s Sheasham side away at Bata Stadium.

This comes after the disappointment of losing at home to Hwange FC on Thursday, but goalkeeper Dube is optimistic that his side can get the maximum in the Midlands, despite facing former gaffer Sweswe who will go into the match with the confidence of a hard fought for point last Sunday against Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

“It is going to be an interesting match, especially for the neutrals because the players in both teams know so much about each other, which makes it a bit difficult for any of the participants. Coach Sweswe knows so much about Chiefs and the players we have, inside out, we are also in a same position. They are coming from the confidence of picking up a point against one of the best teams in the land, away from home which shows you how good they actually are. Nevertheless, I believe we can come out of the match the happier of the two teams,” said Dube.

Johanisi Nhumwa will be without the services of Malvern Hativagoni as the defender is serving a suspension after accumulating three yellow cards but the former Manica Diamonds boss will hope that the other experienced players at the back will fill the gap.