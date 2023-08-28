Chiefs hail citizens for maintaining peace

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

CHIEFS in Matabeleland South have called on citizens to continue maintaining the prevailing peace and tranquillity during the post-election period to enable the nation to focus on development.

The chiefs commended the citizens for showing political maturity during the just-ended harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential race securing 52,6 percent of the vote ahead of his closest opponent CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 44 percent. There were 11 candidates contesting the Presidential seat in the elections held on August 23 and 24.

President Mnangagwa polled 2 350 711 votes while Mr Chamisa received 1 967 343 of the 4 468 730 votes cast.

Chief Masendu of Bulilima District who is a also member of the Senate said the peace witnessed during the election period should be maintained.

“It’s pleasing to see how we have developed as a nation as demonstrated by how citizens conducted themselves during the elections. Unlike in the past when our elections were marred by political violence, this time around people demonstrated maturity,” he said.

“From the campaign period right up to the election day, the mood was calm in my area. Now that people have voted and the winners have been announced, it’s important that we now focus on developing our nation so that we are able to attain our national vision.”

Chief Masendu urged citizens to respect the outcome of the elections.

“I would like to congratulate our visionary leader President Mnangagwa for winning the elections and I have confidence in his leadership. I would also like to congratulate all the other winners at various levels,” he said.

Chief Masendu commended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for meticulously executing the electoral process in his area of jurisdiction.

He said people were able to cast their vote on time.

Chief Sitauze of Beitbridge District, who is a member of the Chiefs Council, said the nation should focus on the development and attainment of Vision 2030.

“I would like to congratulate President Mnangagwa for his resounding win. The people have chosen him to steer the ship as the country moves towards attaining Vision 2030 which is informed by the National Development Strategy 1. As a country, our main focus now is to develop our country and it requires everyone’s input,” he said. “We can’t develop the country if we are not united and peaceful. Let’s all support our Government in its various development initiatives as they benefit us all.”

Chief Bango of Mangwe District commended various stakeholders who partnered Government and carried out various programmes across the country preaching the gospel of peace before, during and after the elections.

He said their efforts yielded positive results. Chief Bango said it is important for citizens to continue upholding peace after the elections.

“Let’s all endeavour to maintain and uphold peace at all times. If we all take it upon ourselves to be peaceful then we will progress as a nation,” he said.

“I would also like to commend the people from my area for maintaining peace during the elections. It was difficult to accept it was an election season because of the prevailing peace and tranquillity.–@DubeMatutu