Chiefs head for Bosso derby without training

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs could face Highlanders in a local Premiership derby without training, with the club’s management reportedly running around to address the outstanding bonuses and salaries before Sunday’s clash.

The build-up to the derby set for Barbourfields Stadium has been overshadowed by the ongoing impasse at Chiefs.

Expectations were high that following their qualification to the Chibuku Super Cup final after seeing off Black Rhinos 5-4 on penalty shootouts at Mandava Stadium last weekend, Chiefs will bring their A-game against Bosso.

Training had been scheduled to resume yesterday, but players reportedly agreed in their WhatsApp group to have their issues addressed by the club before stepping on the field.

The club’s communications officer Thulani Javas Sibanda confirmed the standoff saying they were addressing players’ concerns.

“Our other programmes have been put on hold as we are attending to some internal issues that have taken priority. We will get past the challenges we are facing and shift focus to the game on Sunday.

“As we always do, we are confident that after sorting our issues we will put up a competitive fight towards a dream finish on the log table,” Sibanda said.

The amount that the club owes players could not be established.

Chiefs are on position nine with 42 points, four points behind fifth on the table Highlanders dream of moving up the table as they seek a top-six finish.

Chiefs gave Highlanders a scare in the first leg as the latter fought from 2-0 to draw 2-2 courtesy of two-well struck free kicks by defensive midfielder Adrian Silla, including a last-minute strike which saved Bosso an embarrassing defeat.

Chiefs had taken a 30th-minute lead through an unlikely scorer, left-back Elvis Moyo who rose high to head in a Billy Veremu cross from the right. They doubled their lead three minutes into the second-half through Arthur Musiyiwa who ghosted in from the blind side to connect a Felix Moyo cross from the right.

In the first leg, Chiefs played with so much zeal and energy, but having wasted a week of training, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to match Highlanders’ fitness.

Bosso are coming at Chiefs seeking revenge after their opponents dumped them out of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals, losing 1-0 to a Malvin Mkolo header.

Obriel Chirinda who missed last weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-final due to suspension is likely to return to action.

Highlanders’ technical team were in Zvishavane to spy on their opponents last weekend, with coach Baltemar Brito looking forward to an exciting derby.

“Having made it to the final of the Chibuku Super Cup, I’m sure Bulawayo Chiefs are fired up for the game.

We saw how they played, but this being a derby, we’re looking forward to an exciting game, a match played with lots of passion and hopefully, our supporters will enjoy the game.

“Our boys recharged and dealt with fatigue during the cup break. They have been working hard and everyone is available for selection save for Andrew Tandi who has recovered from his injury and is doing light training,” said Brito.

Highlanders attacking pair of central striker Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube and winger Toto Banda have recovered from injuries that kept them on the sidelines for at least two months and are available for selection.

Also returning for a possible start is Silla who has reportedly completed his club suspension.

“I’ve dealt with my issues and I’m focused on playing. I might not start on Sunday but I’m looking forward to playing,” said a bullish Silla, who saved Bosso from the jaws of Chiefs defeat in the first leg.

Match day 31 fixtures

Today: Herentals v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Yadah v Cranborne Bullets (NSS), Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Whawha v ZPC Kariba (Ascot)

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (BF), Manica Diamonds v Harare City (Sakubva), Triangle v Tenax (Gibbo), Caps United v FC Platinum (NSS).

