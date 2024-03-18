Chiefs hold Bosso: Matutu comes back to haunt Highlanders

Bulawayo Chiefs’ goalkeeper Prosper Matutu positions himself as his defenders keep marauding Highlanders strikers at bay during a Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Byo Chiefs 1-1 Highlanders

BULAWAYO Chiefs goalkeeper Prosper Matutu made three crucial saves in the first-half, denying his former employers Highlanders what could have been maximum points.

Matutu’s saves, which came from successive attacks, were crucial in ensuring his team secured a point in the derby.

He was praised by both coaches for his contribution to the game.

Matutu was first called into action in the 17th minute when Andrew Mbeba sent in a brilliant curling free-kick which Peter Muduhwa headed on target.

An alert Matutu punched it out for a corner.

He went on to produce a brilliant double save for Amakhosi Amahle, first denying Lynoth Chikuhwa from a header on the near post off a Mbeba cross, before denying him again from close range.

Matutu’s momentous saves, however, were tainted by the goal scored by Chikuhwa, who broke the deadlock four minutes before the break with an easy tap in from a corner kick that Chiefs failed to deal with.

The goal came at a time Bosso fans were calling for Chikuhwa’s substitution as he seemed out of sorts.

However, Matutu made the difference on the day as his blocks saved the day for Chiefs.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said bringing in Matutu was a strategic move, as the goalkeeper has the necessary experience needed in such a high-pressure game.

“That’s the reason why we changed and brought Matutu in. When we went to Greenfuel, we used Tinotenda Chinoviringa, but we just thought with the magnitude of the game, we needed someone with experience. You could also see how he was controlling his defence in terms of open play. He did a brilliant job,” said Sibanda.

He said the result will bring some confidence into his squad.

“It’s a good result for us, it brings a little bit of confidence to the boys as you saw we had to shuffle the team. With that adjustment, I think it’s a good result for us, but we were missing a few guys with experience so, I feel maybe with their experience, we could have gotten a different result. We had to manage psychologically with these youngsters such as Nkosiyabo Masilela. It can be a big stage for them, but they did well and it was a good game for us,” he said.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu said it was two points lost for his team.

“I think it was two points that we lost. It’s unfortunate, but we could have wrapped up the game in the first-half where we had about four clear-cut chances, but at least we are seeing the offensiveness.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get the goals, but for us to get a point in a derby is better than nothing. Complacency was always going to be our greatest enemy, we looked a bit flat as much as we tried to keep the ball and play in the opponents’ half. We didn’t come so much to the party,” said Kaindu.

Meanwhile, Premiership newcomers Chegutu Pirates continue to sing the blues after they suffered their second consecutive defeat when they went down 0-1 to ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Chegutu Pirates lost their debut PSL match 1-0 to FC Platinum last week. ZPC Kariba added to their woes yesterday when Stanley Ngala scrambled home a 33rd minute winner.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Prosper Matutu (gk), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Emmanuel Chikwende, Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube, Panashe Shoko, Malvin Sithole (Bukhosi Sibanda 67th minute), Never Rauzhi, Malvern Hativagoni, Nkosiyabo Masilele (Mpilwenhle Dube 67th min), Jameson Masaza

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira (Brian Mlotshwa 80th min), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Calvin Chigonero 46th min), Mckinnon Mushore (Marvin Sibanda 75th min), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Godfrey Makaruse 46th min), Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda (Honest Mhlanga 52nd min), Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube. – @innocentskizoe