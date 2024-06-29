Chiefs, Manica Diamonds share spoils

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

BULAWAYO Chiefs and title chasing Manica Diamonds played out a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Saturday afternoon.

None of the two sides were enterprising with the ball in the last round of the first half of the league.

Prior to the start of the match, the two ambitious sides observed a minute of silence in respect to the late former Dynamos and Warriors striker, Norman Maroto who passed away on Friday morning.

The home side, Amakhosi Amahle were missing the services of their leading goal scorer Never Rauzhi and Malvern Hativagoni who are both on national duty with the Warriors in the ongoing COSAFA Cup.

The gem boys missed the services of their forward, Michael Tapera.

Chiefs got a chance in the eight minute with veteran Xolisani Moyo heading his effort wide off goal from a corner kick.

In the 22nd minute, Manica Diamonds came close to breaking the deadlock through Tawanda Macheke but the striker’s shot from outside the box didn’t bother the Chiefs’ shot stopper Prosper Matutu as it went over the bar.

Six minutes later, the Chiefs skipper on the day, Emmanuel Chikwende found Nkosiyabo Masilela down the left wing. He put in a brilliant cross which, however, didn’t find any takers inside the box.

At the half hour mark, Jeffrey Takunda’s shot for Manica Diamonds went over the bar.

It would go on to the break nil all.

At the start of the second stanza, Manica Diamonds made one change, with Enoch Karembo coming in for Nigel Mupinduki.

In the 58th minute, Kudzanai Dhemere came close to putting the visitors in front but his shot from inside the box was cleared off the line by Ciphas Musikavanhu.

Kudakwashe Mahachi was brought into action in the 69th minute and a few minutes later, got a free kick in a promising position.

Mahachi went for goal but failed to beat the Chiefs wall and the hosts broke out on a counter attack which they failed to capitalise on.

It would be the last real chance of the match and both teams had to settle for a draw.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prosper Matutu (gk), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Bukhosi Sibanda (Leroy Ndlovu, 67mins), Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela (Panashe Shoko, 67mins), Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube, Lucky Ndlela (Joe Nyabinde, 48mins), Miguel Feldman (Mpilwenhle Dube, 80mins), Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza

Manica Diamonds:

Geoffrey Chitsumba (gk), Lawrence Masibera, Thubelihle Jubani, Kelvin Gwao, Tawanda Chisi, Jeffery Takunda, Nigel Mupinduki (Enoch Karembo, 46mins),Kudzanai Dhemere (Brett Amidu, 69mins),Panashe Mtasa (Kuda Mahachi, 69mins), Fortune Binzi (Garikai Dematsika, 80mins), Tawanda Macheke. – @brandon_malvin