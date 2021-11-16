Chiefs must duck Cranborne bullets

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs should expect a tough encounter against army side Cranborne Bullets when they meet at Sakubva Stadium this afternoon.

Chiefs’ strikers Farau Matare and Billy Veremu combined in their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Triangle United, with the latter scoring the solitary goal to bag three points.

Cranborne Bullets failed to maximise on their numerical advantage in their debut PSL match to lose 1-0 to 10-man Chicken Inn.

Cranborne Bullets have a number of unheralded players in their books and will bank on the experienced pair of former national team and Kaizer Chiefs defender Lincoln Zvasiya and Wonder Kapinda.

On the other hand, Chiefs’ 21-year-old playmaker Mthokozisi Msebe is expected to play a key role in trying to open up the home team.

Central midfielder Lucky Ndlela, who was introduced in the second-half as a replacement for Mandla Gasela against Triangle, could be given a start as he changed the complexion of the game, with some beautiful cross-field passes.

Triangle are at home to Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium this afternoon.

DeMbare kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory against Yadah and will be aiming to build on that result.

However, a win has eluded Dynamos at Gibbo on their last three visits to the Lowveld. Dynamos’ last win at Triangle was in 2016 when they edged their hosts 1-0. The following season they drew 2-2; in 2018 Triangle won 3-0 and in 2019 they beat DeMbare 1-0.

Yadah will be looking to bounce back from the loss to Dynamos by switching off ZPC Kariba power at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi. ZPC Kariba drew 0-0 with Caps United on the opening day of the season.

Herentals and Black Rhinos, who picked up maximum points on the opening day, face off at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Tomorrow, an epic fixture is on the cards when Chicken Inn travel to Zvishavane for a date with free-scoring defending champions FC Platinum. The platinum miners gave PSL newcomers Tenax CS a baptism of fire, hitting the prison officers 6-1.