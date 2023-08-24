Chiefs Ngungumbane, Chireya nominated for senate

Midlands writer

CHIEFS from Midlands Province convened in Gweru where they duly nominated Chief Ngungumbane and Chief Chireya as Senator Chiefs who will represent the province in the Senate. The two chiefs have also been duly nominated as Provincial Council Chairperson and Deputy respectively.

Chief Ngungumbane of Mberengwa garnered 17 votes while Chief Chireya won with nine votes.

A total of 31 Chiefs constituted the electoral college.

#Senator Chiefs

#Midlands Province

# ZimElection 2023