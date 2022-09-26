Chiefs overrun Gem Boys

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda bundles the ball over the line while Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo tries to keep it out — (Picture by Bulawayo Chiefs)

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Manica Diamonds

BULAWAYO Chiefs notched up their 10th win of the season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they made good use of their dominance over Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Obriel Chirinda bundled the ball over the line from close range in the 67th minute for Chiefs to collect maximum points. Amakhosi Amahle have in five matches recorded three wins, a draw and one loss, with their only defeat coming on September 10 when they lost 1-0 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Despite the win over the Gems Boys, Chiefs remain 10th on the log with 39 points. Manica Diamonds, in the top four a few weeks ago have fallen down the standings and are only above Chiefs because of a superior goal difference.

Nilton Terosso, the Chiefs coach felt it was a tough encounter for his team but they did anticipate how Manica Diamonds were going to approach the match.

“It was a very difficult game for us, Manica were actually a team that came to play, with their own style and their own strategy but we expected to be somewhat similar to when we played them in the first round,’’ said Terosso.

Amakhosi Amahle had 60 percent ball possession and Terosso did point out that their plan was to hit their opponents in the changeover phase since that is where the space was available.

“We had more of the ball, we had more of the possession, trying to hit them on the transition as well because that’s where the space was.”

Johanisi Nhumwa, the Manica Diamonds coach was of the view that they were the better team on the day and could have won had they taken their goal scoring opportunities.

“We lost away from home but if you see how the game was we were on top of the situation, we should have utilised our chances, that’s part of the game,’’ remarked Nhumwa.

He could not be drawn to comment on the Chiefs goal, save to state that from where he was standing the ball did not cross the line.

“I can’t comment on that, that’s how they see, how they saw it, that it went in but we thought it wasn’t a goal but that’s football, we learn from all those mistakes,’’ said Nhumwa.

He blamed his team’s struggles on injuries as he had eight first team players out injured for 10 matches. Nhumwa is confident they will finish in the top four come the end of the season.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs

David Bizabani, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Hughe Chikosa( Mensah 67 mins), Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiyiwa(Veremu 90+1 mins), Obriel Chirinda (Nyahunzi 87 mins), Malvin Mkolo(Kevin Moyo 67 mins), Mthokozisi Msebe, Perfect Chikwende, Felix Moyo

Manica Diamonds

Jorum Muchambo, Lucky Vundla, Charles Teguru, Eriya Mafirenyika, Carlton Munzabwa, Liberty Chakoroma (Takundwa 78 mins), Talent Chamboko(Tapera 78 mins), Pasca Manhanga (Mugumwa 85 mins), Tichaona Mabvura, Xolisani Moyo, Lloyd Katongomara — Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29