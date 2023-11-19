Chiefs Players Leave Late For Herentals

Gerald Sibanda,[email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC players delayed their departure to Harare yesterday demanding owed bonuses.

According to one of the players, they were supposed to leave early but ended up having a late departure to the capital.

“We were hoping that this would shake up the leadership in the team, we also need money, we have bills to pay and personal things to take care of and we were just hoping that they would at least give us something. We were supposed to leave earlier but we ended up leaving around 4pm.

“The guys were really determined that we were not going to attend the match but after a few talks as a team we ended up deciding to go to Harare,” the player said.

Chiefs had been battling relegation for the past weeks but with Triangle United and ZPC Kariba failing to pick up maximum points, Chiefs will play today’s match against 14th positioned Yadah knowing that their safety is already guaranteed.

With the player not being conclusive on how they resolved the monetary issue, it will be interesting to see how they will fare in the upcoming weekend at home which is the last weekend of this season.

Match Day 33 Fixtures:

Today

Manica Diamonds vs Highlanders, Herentals vs Bulawayo Chiefs