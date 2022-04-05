Chiefs seek land

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

FIVE Hwange Chiefs have approached Hwange Local Board (HLB) appealing for exemption from paying for housing stands allocated to them.

Hwange District has five Chiefs: Whange, Shana, Dingane-Nelukoba, Nekatambe and Mvuthu.

The local authority has a resolution to allocate the five traditional leaders housing stand each in a residential area of their choice.

The matter has however divided the council.

According to the latest council minutes, the local authority finally resolved that the council will apply to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on behalf of Chiefs on the issue of exemption.

The issue was raised as a recommendation from the Health and Housing Committee meeting held in February 2020 when the council last held physical meetings because of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

“That resolution B24/11be set aside and be substituted with “Chiefs in Hwange District be allocated a stand each at any residential density at no intrinsic value”. Discussing on the above recommendation, the house was divided on the matter,” read part of the minutes.

The house noted that granting of exemption is done by the Ministry of Local Government and therefore Chiefs should apply through the Ministry.

HLB Town Secretary Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose told the councilors that the Chiefs had initially verbally made the application and added that it was up to the councillors to decide on the issue. Mr Mdlalose said the council could seek guidance from the Ministry, adding that previously council was guided by Urban Councils Act and Urban Stateland Manual and nothing was wrong.

Councillors said there should be clarity if the exemption, if granted, would apply only to incumbent Chiefs of even to future traditional leaders.

They said local authorities have no mandate to allocate land free of charge and anyone who requires a stand must apply.

But, the HLB has allocated land free of charge to St Patrick’s Hospital, Don Bosco and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.

The councillors resolved that council should follow procedure and advise the Chiefs to apply to the Ministry or for the council to apply on their behalf for the exemption.

