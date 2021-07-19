Chiefs stuck in Morocco after Caf CL final

Kaizer Chiefs are still in stuck Morocco after the CAF Champions League final despite being due to arrive in South Africa on Monday morning.

Chiefs lost the Champions League final at the hands of Al Ahly 3-0 at the Mohamed V Stadium on Saturday evening and their travel arrangements to return home has been thrown into disarray.

The entire technical team and the registered squad are in North Africa at present, with only their new signings and Given Thebedi remaining at the Village for first team pre-season preparations.

And their plans to get straight back into training after their continental final disappointment has now been delayed after issues with their scheduled flight.

“The Team was due to arrive home this morning but due to flight mechanical concerns, we are still in Morocco. We will issue out a travel update in due course,” the club revealed on social media. – KickOff