Chiefs stunned by Chippa at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chippa United in a DStv Premiership battle on Wednesday afternoon.

Chiefs instituted two changes from Sundayâ€™s impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns in Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Dumisani Zuma, while Chippa recalled Nyiko Mobbie to right-back.

The Glamour Boys looked to instantly hit the ground running fresh from kick-off through a move from the far side, but a foul from the build-up had a first-time strike from Ngcobo disallowed.

Chippa shot-stopper Rashid Watenga was the busier of the two goalkeepers early on, as a shot from Zuma worked him into a smart save.

Zuma was in the thick of things again for the Soweto giants a little before the midway stage after he delivered a corner-kick for Eric Mathoho to head home, but the latter instead nodded wide.

However, the latter minutes of the first half remained with the Chilli Boys after inter-paly from Thabiso Lebitso and Maloisane Mokhele, but the Amakhosi gathered ground and parried.

Chippa carried over their bright spell from the end of the first-half well into the second stanza as Augustine Kwem headed a corner from Mokhele inches wide of target.

Amakhosi bounced back nine minutes into the second half and a header from Bernard Parker off a Zuma corner flew beyond the reach of Watenga.

Reinforcements from the Glamour Boys ahead of the last 30 minutes had Lazarous Kambole in for Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic for Leonardo Castro, with Zuma recalled for Reeve Frosler.

The Chilli Boys went on to take the lead six minutes from time when Bienvenu Eva Nga capitalised on an error from Mathoho to lob over an advancing Itumeleng Khune.

The Chilli Boys held on in the final stages to pick up victory to end an 11-match winless run in the process. – KickOff