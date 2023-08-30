Chiefs summon Platinum

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AMBITIOUS Bulawayo topflight Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs will on Saturday play host to league defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium.

Chiefs were beaten by Black Rhinos last weekend.

After going for five games without posting a win, Pure Platinum Play finally remembered how to win when their scintillating display saw them beat visiting Highlanders 2-0 last weekend.

It was Bosso’s first defeat of the season after going for a remarkable 19 games unbeaten. And ahead of their game against Amakhosi Amahle, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza refused to read much into their win that temporarily derailed Bosso in their quest for the country’s elite football league title.

Bosso last won the league title in 2006.

“In all the games we have been playing some good football and we have not been getting results. It’s still a long journey,” said Mapeza.

With two league games and one cup game in charge at Bulawayo Chiefs, the club’s head coach Johanisi Nhumwa yesterday said he was not prepared to make a comment.

“At the moment, I am in a meeting. Text me your questions and I will reply after 6pm,” said Nhumwa, an ex-Manica Diamonds head coach who is yet to taste a league victory with Amakhosi Amahle.

In his two league games in charge at Chiefs, Nhumwa and his boys have managed a nil all draw against ZPC Kariba and last weekend they were dismissed 2-0 by bottom placed Black Rhinos.

In other Week 21 fixtures set for Saturday, relegation-threatened Sheasham will entertain unpredictable Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees Hwange at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.

Both teams are coming from away defeats at the hands of Black Rhinos and Greenfuel respectively.

Simba Bhora will play host to Yadah Stars at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium while Cranborne Bullets do duty against former champions Dynamos at Kariba’s Nyamhunga Stadium.

Mandava Stadium will be the venue for the game between Herentals College and title chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Manica Diamonds will square it off against Greenfuel at Gibbo Stadium.

On Sunday, bruised log leaders Highlanders will take on city neighbours Chicken Inn in a Bulawayo derby that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium and promises thrills. Triangle United will seek to utilise home advantage when they face ZPC Kariba at Gibbo Stadium while Caps United take on army side Black Rhinos at Gweru’s Batá Stadium.

Week

21

Fixtures



Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Sheasham v Hwange (Bata), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Manica Diamonds Green Fuel (Gibbo)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Caps United Black Rhinos (Bata)