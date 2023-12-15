Chiefs urge nation to take Unity Day seriously

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CHIEFS’ Council president Chief Mtshane Khumalo has implored Zimbabweans not to take for granted the Unity Day saying it is a very important day when Zimbabweans found each other without assistance from outsiders hence the peace and tranquillity the country is enjoying.

On December 22, 1987 the then leader of Zanu-PF, the late former President Robert Mugabe and the then PF Zapu leader, the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo signed the Unity Accord to end political disturbances that had rocked Matabeleland region and parts of the Midlands province. Since the signing of this Unity Accord, Zimbabweans every year commemorate the Unity Day on December 22 to reflect on the benefits of this milestone achievement which united Zimbabweans. Zanu-PF and PF Zapu formed the united Zanu-PF which is the ruling party now under the Second Republic. It was a joyous occasion when Cde Mugabe and Dr Nkomo signed the unity Accord in front of the late former President Canaan Banana and The Chronicle of December 23, 1987 had a screaming headline “UNITY”.

In an interview yesterday Chief Mtshane Khumalo said it was worrying that some citizens seem not to be aware of the significance of the Unity Day. He said to such people, the day is just another public holiday.

“Unity Day is a very important day to Zimbabweans because the signing of the Unity Accord ushered in a new era of a united Zimbabwe. We have become the envy of many countries, not only in the region and Africa but well beyond the continent because of our Unity,” he said.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said it was unfortunate that some people seem not to appreciate the importance of this big day in the history of Zimbabwe.

“On this day, 36 years ago, two revolutionary parties, PF Zapu and Zanu- PF, found each other and signed the Unity Accord, which brought about peace and unity that we are enjoying today,” said Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu are the two liberation movements that fought side by side to remove the white settler regime.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said Cde Mugabe and Dr Nkomo demonstrated their magnanimity when they signed the Unity Accord and Zimbabweans should therefore cherish this unity which has over the years brought about peace and development.

He said no country can develop when it is at war, either internally or externally.

“If people are not united there can never be any meaningful development. Zimbabwe has made great strides in terms of development and economic growth because of the peace and tranquillity that we are enjoying,” said Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

He said Government is implementing development projects across the country and there have been deliberate efforts over the years to ensure areas such as Matabeleland which were affected by Gukurahundi disturbances catch up with the rest of the country.

“We will forever remain indebted to the late two icons, Dr Nkomo and Cde Mugabe for their humility in letting go of personal egos and putting the nation’s interests first by signing the Unity Accord which ended the political disturbances,” said Chief Mtshane Khumalo.