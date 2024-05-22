Chiefs Villa Lounge to host Africa Day shutdown show

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The Chiefs Villa Lounge will be celebrating Africa Day in style with an Africa Day Shutdown show aimed at uplifting local talent and encouraging up-and-coming artistes.

The event is expected to start at 4pm and promises to be an exciting celebration of African culture and music.

Event organiser Nqobile Jele emphasised the importance of celebrating Africa Day uniquely, highlighting the significance of the African child.

“The event aims to uplift more local talent in Bulawayo because I discovered there are so many talented artistes out there, but they are failing to showcase themselves and rise up in the industry. This shutdown is for them,” Jele said.

“Specifically, I chose Africa Day because I’ve noticed that the day is not celebrated much. The show will revive the Africa Day vibe as we celebrate it in different cultures, music in various genres, and provide a perfect day for the locals to showcase themselves nationwide.”

The event will feature various DJs, including DJ Calvin, DJ Msatso, and the Mello Maids DJs, taking turns on the decks.

“We also have an interesting line-up of artistes who will be performing on the day such as Maskandi hitmaker Ntombiziyamfisa Ushuni Wentaba, Gqom hit-maker Solution Master, and Khulumani FM star Marosto Fire, to mention just a few,” Jele added.

Jele further explained that the show would provide an opportunity for artistes to share ideas and learn from each other, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.