Chigonero makes long wait count

THE wait was long and a bit frustrating but, when the moment finally came, Calvin “Kung Fu Panda” Chigonero was to make a lasting impression.

His remarkable showing was when he came in as a substitute in the 62nd minute for Melikhaya Ncube, making his debut for Highlanders, away to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Chigonero scored a brace that sealed the visitors’ win, in a game that deservedly belonged to him. In fact, the youngster made the show all about himself and that he did well, capping the two goals with the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Even former Dynamos striker Norman Maroto could not help but remark that a star had been born at Highlanders after Chigonero’s double strike.

What makes the brace more special is that he scored the goals inside 10 minutes. His two strikes make him Bosso’s leading goal scorer.

Before Chigonero found the target on Saturday, McKinnon Mushore, Stanley Ngala and Peter Muduhwa had scored the team’s three goals.

Chigonero’s Premiership debut could have come sooner, had his registration been completed sooner.

He was forced to miss the opening four fixtures of the season.

After the Yadah encounter, the player was excited of his performance.

“I want to thank the coaches for believing in me. It’s difficult on your debut but the coaches encouraged me and in the end I was able to do it,” he said.

The player, who can play as a winger or outright striker, is a proven goal scorer who scored 17 goals from open play in the 2021/22 Zifa Southern Region Division One League, most of them for FC Talen who finished third behind ZPC Hwange and Hwange.

Not only is Chigonero endowed with the ability to dribble but also has an incredible eye for goal as evidenced by his goals tally last season.

He was just two goals behind the league’s top goal scorer, Stanson Khanye of Quality Foods.

Last season, Chigonero started off at Ajax where he scored three goals before he joined Talen Vision and he continued with his scoring exploits.

Kung Fu Panda played for Mpumelelo FC in the Zifa Bulawayo Juniors League from 2013 to 2017.

From there, he made the switch to Chiwororo.

The multitudes of Highlanders fans who have been coming to Barbourfields Stadium to watch Amahlolanyama in action will now have extra reason to come to Emagumeni.