Chigonero On Finally Breaking Duck

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC striker Calvin “Panda” Chigonero has revealed his relief after scoring his side’s winning goal in a 2-1 win against Herentals on Saturday.

It was his third goal of the season and his first in seven months as he had last scored against Yadah in April.

The 22-year-old said that he was relieved that he was able to score a significant goal for his team.

“I am happy that my goal managed to help the team to get the all important points. It was important that we win that match because we had stayed for a long time without tasting a victory. I am also relieved that I finally scored. For me as a striker there is actually no excuse, when you are brought into the team, you have to deliver goals therefore I was feeling the pressure. I have supportive teammates and coaches so it was not very difficult to deal with any situation, I hope that the goal will help me to finish the season strong,” said Chigonero.

Bosso have not had their best of seasons when it comes to their strikers scoring goals.

Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa who are the much experienced strikers have two goals apiece and it is also evident that the team has relied mostly from set pieces as other top scorers in the team are Melikhaya Ncube and Andrew Mbeba are tied with Chigonero on three goals, all coming from dead ball situations.

Though it has been a season to forget for Bosso’s front liners, Chigonero has the chance to create a bit of success for himself and finish as the team’s top scorer if he manages to score in the next matches against Manica Diamonds away from home and newly crowned champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at home.

Bosso will also approach the next match without the services of vice captain Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba who are doing national duty at Rwanda.