Chigova’s body arrives: Burial set for Saturday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE body of the late ex Warriors imposing goalkeeper George Chigova is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today from South Africa.

The family spokesperson Godfrey Bakasa confirmed to the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

“A confirmed flight was booked for 10.30am departure on Wednesday,” said Bakasa.

His burial is slated for Saturday in Chivhu.

Chigova, a former Dynamos goalminder who grew up at How Mine on the outskirts of Bulawayo, passed on suddenly last week in South Africa due to suspected heart complications.

He was a beloved member of the Warriors and his contribution to the national team and to football in Zimbabwe will never be forgotten.

He is survived by wife and three children.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have returned from Rwanda where they earned two points in the country’s first two World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

They drew nil all with Rwanda last Wednesday before being held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria on Sunday.

Both matches were played at Rwanda’s Huye Stadium. — @FungaiMuderere