Chigumira finds new home at Scottland

Innocent Kurira Online Reporter

SCOTTLAND have continued with their transfer spree with the confirmation of the capture of Highlanders utility player Marvellous Chigumira.

Chigumira who bade farewell to Highlanders at the end of last season had, prior to the announcement been linked with the Premiership debutants.

Scottland are not done with their business on the transfer market with yet another Highlanders player Godfrey Makaruse set to be officially unveiled at any moment.