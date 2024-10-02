Chigumira, Mhlalauli win Bosso players’ player of the month

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS defender Marvelous Chigumira has been named as the Friends of Bosso Players’ Player of the Month for August.

The defender was awarded a prizemoney of US$400.

His award is the fifth for this season with midfielder Melikhaya Ncube winning the inaugural accolade followed by strikers Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Ncube and goalie Raphael Pitisi.

The ceremony took place at White City Stadium B Arena before they commenced training on Wednesday afternoon.

This edition of the awards ceremony saw the award extended to the Highlanders Royals with Sharon Mhlalauli grabbing the top accolade for the ladies side.

It is the players that chose the winner for the month.

The award is sponsored by Titus Mbongendlu, Phathisani Nkomo and Mgcini Nkolomi.