Chihoda How Mine to represent Mat South at Neshamwari finals

Showbiz Writer

Chihoda How Mine, a Chihoda Tonga dance group is set to represent the Matabeleland South province at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival national finals taking place at the Harare Gardens on July 29.

This comes after the group emerged victorious at the provincial competition held in Beitbridge this past weekend.

On position two was Gure How Mine followed by How Mine Beni.

Also securing a ticket to represent the Manicaland province at the national finals was Chivaraidze, a muchongoyo dance outfit from Chipinge. The group beat other competitors at an event held on Saturday at Dzonzai Beer Hall in Chipinge.

Provincial finals have been held in nine provinces with Harare provincials to be held this Saturday at Gungwa Bar, Guzha Chikwanha in Chitungwiza.

Thereafter, groups from the 10 provinces will converge in Harare for the national prize.

The group that will win the national finals is set to pocket US$15 000, second placed US$10 000 and US$7 500 for the third-placed group.

Chibuku Neshamwari Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year under the theme “Bira Remadhanzi, 60 years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido!”.