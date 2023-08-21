Chihoro, Murape reassigned

Curtworth Masango

THE Dynamos FC duo of Richard Chihoro and Murape Murape have been reassigned from their positions after going through the disciplinary hearing yesterday.

The disciplinary hearing was held behind closed doors and the outcome had not yet been confirmed as of last night.

However, the re-assignments are understood to have been decided over the weekend following meetings between the club executive and key stakeholders and, as such, the disciplinary hearings yesterday were merely academic.

Chihoro is set to be working as the liaison manager who will be in charge of all the club’s teams. These include the senior team, ladies’ team, and all junior teams.

This new post for Chihoro, the longest serving member of the technical staff, will see him serving the club in a different position.

He first served the club as team manager back in 2011 before being re-assigned in 2018 for a few months before bouncing back as the team manager again.

Murape Murape, who was the second assistant, at the club is deployed to be the chief scout of the club’s junior team.

Attempts to contact the club’s leadership were futile as both their mobiles were not going through.

“The club’s executives have shunned away from the media after reports that there is mistrust between themselves but I can confirm the disciplinary hearing took place and the duo has been re-assigned.

“Members have claimed that commenting on the club’s issues on a club position has been turned to victimise certain individuals.

“However, the decision has already been made and the club is moving forward as they seek to focus on closing the gap between them and log leaders Highlanders,” said a source