Chikanyambidze, Huwa triumph in golf tourney

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER an exhilarating two days of competition, Darlington Chikanyambidze and Lorraine Huwa were crowned champions of the Mzilikazi Classic Golf Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories respectively at Bulawayo Country Club on Sunday.

It was the second edition of the Mzilikazi Classic after its inception last year. The tournament was played on Saturday and Sunday.

Chikanyambidze won the men’s championship with a -3 handicap and a gross total of 223. In the women’s division, Huwa had a handicap of 15 and a gross total of 181 as she ascertained her status of one of the best golfers around.

Chikanyambidze carded scores of 76, 71 and 76 in his three rounds for the gross total of 223 while Huwa, in two rounds shot 87 and 94.

Huwa was pleased with the way things went across the two days of competition saying that she expected the outcome but was disappointed with how she fared in the second round on Sunday. She also expressed her gratitude to tournament sponsors, Mr. Sinkwa.

She is also the reigning women’s club champion at Bulawayo Country Club.

“I expected to win because I have been working hard all year. It really feels good, I can’t express how I feel. I am overjoyed. I played well on the first day but the second day wasn’t that good, especially in the front nine but I managed to tell myself that I can do it, and I am glad to have come out on top.

“The tournament was good, it was well supported and challenging. I was playing to beat men and that was what motivated me. Overall, the tournament was well organised and thanks to Mr. Sinkwa for the sponsorship and happy that they decided to do so again next year. Hopefully, I will be able to defend my title,” said Huwa.

Matabeleland Province Golf Union president Vincent Makamure, said there was a slight increase in participation in this year’s event compared to the previous edition. He added that they wish to see the event grow and next year, it will coincide with the Mzilikazi Day commemorations to make it bigger and better.

“This was the second event and the event is growing. We had bigger numbers than last year but not what we expected. We are happy to have had a sponsor in Mr Sinkwa who donated about eight prizes to the winners. We hope that they will remain with us as we look to grow the event.

“Next year, the tournament will coincide with the Mzilikazi Day commemorations so that we can make it bigger. I was happy with the turnout and support. We are grateful to Mr. Sinkwa for the sponsorship and with further engagement, it will be bigger and better,” said Makamure.

At least 48 players took part in this year’s edition of the tournament. In the men’s division, Chikanyambidze was followed by Thomas Sinclair in second place with a handicap of one and a gross total of 228 following round scores of 73, 79 and 76.

Completing the podium was Kelvin Muchenje with a zero handicap with a score of 229 after carding 73, 71 and 85. In the women’s division, Huwa was followed by Treasure Ndlovu with a 35 handicap and a gross total of 224 following round scores of 118 and 106. In third place there was Christina Moyo with a 32 handicap and a gross total of 221. She had round scores of 105 and 116. — @brandon_malvin